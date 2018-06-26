Military parade kicks off in Baku - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ceremonial military parade is being held in Azadlig square on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

10:25

APA reports that President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries, military attachés, employees of the international organizations, heads of delegations visited Azerbaijan on the event of anniversary, veterans and citizens.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Head of State, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev greeted military personnel.

Special Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defence played national anthem of Azerbaijan,

Head of State, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made speech at the military parade.

10:13

