Military Prosecutor's Office: Material damage from the Armenian occupation exceeds $ 818bn

According to preliminary estimates, the material damage caused by the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the armed forces of Armenia amounts to $ 818.880 bn.

The due statement came from head of the Special Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Emil Tagiyev speaking on Wednesday at a scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the genocide of Azerbaijanis of 1918, Armiya.az reports citing Trend.

