Military reports 22 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza and Lebanon

The military reported that at least 22 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

According to military figures released by the army, at least 752 soldiers have been killed and 5,056 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

