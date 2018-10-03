Yandex metrika counter

Military seamen, reps of Military Prosecutor’s Office hold meeting

The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting Wednesday in accordance with the plan of joint events for 2018, signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

During the meeting, the servicemen were given a briefing on the order of mutual behavior and the establishment of relationships, following the requirements of the Military Regulations, the Defense Ministry reports.

Additionally, the meeting participants discussed topical issues related to the topic mentioned above and stressed the importance of holding such events.

