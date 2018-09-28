Military servicemen meet with reps of State Committee for Work with Religious Associations

During the meeting, a State Committee official delivered an extended report

The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting in accordance with the plan of joint events for 2018, signed between the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations.

During the meeting, an official representative of the State Committee delivered an extended report on the topic “Radical religious movements and forms of their manifestation,” the Defense Ministry reports.

In conclusion, the meeting participants discussed topical issues related to the topic and stressed the importance of holding such events.

