Military training aircraft crashes in Turkey, pilot killed

A military training aircraft crashed in the Turkish province of Konya on Wednesday, according to the local media. 

As a result of the accident, the pilot of the aircraft was killed.

The officials have arrived at the scene of the incident. According to preliminary data, the crashed NF-5 aircraft was part of the 'Turkish Stars' aerobatic team.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

