Military training aircraft crashes in Turkey, pilot killed
- 07 Apr 2021 16:29
A military training aircraft crashed in the Turkish province of Konya on Wednesday, according to the local media.
As a result of the accident, the pilot of the aircraft was killed.
The officials have arrived at the scene of the incident. According to preliminary data, the crashed NF-5 aircraft was part of the 'Turkish Stars' aerobatic team.