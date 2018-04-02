Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violate ceasefire 98 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az