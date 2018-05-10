Military units of the Ministry of Defense hold military oath-taking ceremony
The military oath-taking ceremony of young soldiers is held in the military units formations of the Ministry of Defense on May 10.
Solemn ceremonies are organized in the military units of the Combined-Arms Army, the Army Corpses, the Air Force, the Naval Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Troops, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
