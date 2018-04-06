Military vehicle crashes in Turkey, 17 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventeen village guards were injured on Thursday when a military vehicle rolled over in Semdinli district in southeastern Hakkari province, according a security source.

The vehicle was carrying village guards who had joined a counter-terrorism operation against the PKK terror group, said the source speaking anonymously due to restrictions on talking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

The injured village guards were rushed to the Semdinli State Hospital; one of them was said to be in serious condition.

