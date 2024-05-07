Milli Majlis addresses congratulatory letter to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has sent a congratulatory letter to the country’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports.

During today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova suggested, on behalf of the Parliament, sending a congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's establishment.MPs supported the proposal.

News.Az