Milli Majlis adopts statement on French Senate’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan

Milli Majlis adopts statement on French Senate’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday adopted a statement regarding the biased and anti-Azerbaijani decisions recently passed by the French Senate, News.Az reports.

The statement was read out by MP Sevil Mikayilova at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Following discussions, the statement was put to a vote and adopted.

On March 16, the French Senate organized a conference expressing disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az