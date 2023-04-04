Milli Majlis adopts statement on French Senate’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan
- 04 Apr 2023 03:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183355
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/milli-majlis-adopts-statement-on-french-senates-biased-attitude-towards-azerbaijan Copied
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday adopted a statement regarding the biased and anti-Azerbaijani decisions recently passed by the French Senate, News.Az reports.
The statement was read out by MP Sevil Mikayilova at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.
Following discussions, the statement was put to a vote and adopted.
On March 16, the French Senate organized a conference expressing disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.