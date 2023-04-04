Yandex metrika counter

Milli Majlis adopts statement on French Senate’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Milli Majlis adopts statement on French Senate’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday adopted a statement regarding the biased and anti-Azerbaijani decisions recently passed by the French Senate, News.Az reports.

The statement was read out by MP Sevil Mikayilova at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Following discussions, the statement was put to a vote and adopted.

On March 16, the French Senate organized a conference expressing disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      