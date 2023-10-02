Milli Majlis approves agreement on Azerbaijan-Georgia defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved the “Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Georgia in the field of defense”, News.Az reports.

The agreement was signed in Baku on April 24, 2023.

The document aims to promote and strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as provide practical activities for the implementation of military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.

News.Az