Milli Majlis approves memorandum on establishment of Azerbaijani-Uzbek Interstate Council
- 28 Jun 2022 09:29
The memorandum on the establishment of an Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed at a plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.
The memorandum was signed on 20 April 2022 in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.