Milli Majlis approves memorandum on establishment of Azerbaijani-Uzbek Interstate Council

Milli Majlis approves memorandum on establishment of Azerbaijani-Uzbek Interstate Council

The memorandum on the establishment of an Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed at a plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

The memorandum was signed on 20 April 2022 in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.


