Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday
- 15 Mar 2024 14:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194351
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday addressed a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.
At a parliamentary session today, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova proposed to send a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president and first vice-president.
MPs supported the proposal with applause.