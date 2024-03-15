Yandex metrika counter

Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday addressed a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

At a parliamentary session today, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova proposed to send a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president and first vice-president.

MPs supported the proposal with applause.


News.Az 

