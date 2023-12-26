Milli Majlis hosts exhibition reflecting deportation of Western Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition on the theme “We have the right to return. Deportation of Azerbaijanis through photos and documents" was organized in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday.

The exhibition features more than 30 photos and documents highlighting the process of deportation of the Western Azerbaijanis in different periods of history.

Western Azerbaijan was a geographical area densely populated by Azerbaijanis on the territory of present-day Armenia throughout history. Western Azerbaijanis were repeatedly expelled from their native lands and brutally killed. The deportation, which began in the 18th century, was carried out in three stages: 1905-1920, 1948-1953 and 1988-1992.

News.Az