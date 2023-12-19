Yandex metrika counter

Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan-Serbia agreement

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Tuesday ratified the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the employment of family members of diplomatic representatives in paid activities," News.Az reports.

The related document was discussed at today’s plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

The agreement was signed on November 7, 2023, in Belgrade.


