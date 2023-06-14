Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) sent a congratulatory letter to the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

This proposal was made by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at a special meeting of the parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding political figure and statesman, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The MPs supported the proposal with applause.

