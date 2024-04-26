Milli Majlis speaker meets with foreign affairs committee chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the participants of the First Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States, News.Az reports.

Gafarova highlighted that the initiative to hold such meetings came from President Ilham Aliyev. She mentioned the recent establishment of a working committee in the Milli Majlis dedicated to relations with the Parliament of Northern Cyprus as a testament to Azerbaijan's dedication to enhancing bilateral and multilateral ties.

Recalling President Ilham Aliyev's remarks during his swearing-in ceremony, Gafarova noted the president's emphasis on strengthening ties within the Turkic world. She affirmed that the current conditions are conducive to achieving this objective.

Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), spoke about the importance of the First Meeting. He emphasized the significance of President Ilham Aliyev's initiative for the institutional development of ties between foreign relations committees, coordination within international organization, and reciprocal assistance.

