Azerbajian, Israel discuss prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova received members of the Israel-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Yevgeny Sova, Osher Shkalim, Tatyana Mazarski and Almoga Joheni, News.Az reports.

It was said at the meeting that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly countries and partners, with a vigorous political dialogue going on between them. The exchange of visits and the high-level meetings play an exceptional role in the development of the relations. Besides, it was said that Jews and Azerbaijanis have been living side by side in peace, friendship, and mutual understanding for centuries.

The cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Knesset was discussed too, with the significance of both the work done by the friendship groups and of two-way visits of parliamentarians in furthering the relationship between the legislatures of Azerbaijan and Israel having been duly emphasized.

News.Az