Milli Majlis speaker slams US Senate’s biased document against Azerbaijan

In recent times, a number of biased resolutions have been adopted against Azerbaijan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said on Tuesday, News.Az reports. 

Making a speech at a parliamentary meeting, Speaker Gafarova noted that the US Senate also adopted a biased document against Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that the act of the Senate claims that Armenians, who voluntarily left the region, were forced to leave.

“It runs contrary to the resolutions of the UN and other international organizations,” Speaker Gafarova added.


