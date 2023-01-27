Milli Majlis speaker strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova shared a Facebook publication in connection with the terrorist attack against the country’s embassy in Iran, News.Az reports.

The publication said: "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, committed on the morning of January 27. We demand a speedy and objective investigation of this insidious attack and the punishment of those responsible. We extend our condolences to the close relatives of the deceased employee of the embassy!"

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

