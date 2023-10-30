Milli Majlis to hold hearings on Western Azerbaijan's toponyms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will hold public hearings on toponyms of Western Azerbaijan on October 31, News.Az reports.

The hearings on the topic "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: from distortion of history to restoration of justice" will be organized by the Parliament's Committee on Regional Affairs.

Members of the Parliament’s Toponymy Commission and representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community will take part in the hearing.

News.Az