Milli Majlis to hold public hearings on return to Western Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will host public hearings on "Return to Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects" on September 25, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The public hearings will be organized by the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

The mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands (present-day Armenia), legal aspects of return to Western Azerbaijan, legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues will be discussed at the event.

The hearings will be attended by MPs, members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts.

