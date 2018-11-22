Millions of people brave frigid cold to watch Thanksgiving parade in NYC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite frigid cold and strong winds, millions of onlookers lined the streets of Manhattan, New York City, to watch the dazzling display of balloons and floats at the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Many spectators, huddled under blankets and behind guardrails, have waited for hours at the 77 Street/ Central Park West where the three-hour annual spectacle kicked off at 9 a.m.

Around that time, the temperature dropped to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.6 degrees Celsius), breaking the previous record low for the event of 21 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.1 degrees Celsius), marked in 1930, 1938 and 1972.

The city has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Thursday and urged anyone going outside to wear hats, scarves, gloves and layered clothing and to keep their fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered to prevent frostbite.

The parade, which began in 1924, featured some 8,000 marchers, including high school bands from across the country, and 16 massive balloons and 26 large floats. Among the balloons and floats are the 53-foot-high (16 meters) Pikachu from the Pokemon franchise, a 67-foot-high (20 meters) Ronald McDonald as well as Little Cloud by FriendsWithYou and Sunny the Snowpal, according to Macy's parade website.

Security was beefed up for the event as thousands of police officers were stationed along the parade route, which concludes at Macy's flagship store on 34th Street and 7th Avenue. Counterterrorism teams with long guns were on hand, with plainclothes officers mixing into the crowd. Throughout the city, security bars could be seen blocking access to mailboxes and trash disposals in an effort to curb any possible bombs.

