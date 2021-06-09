Mine Action Agency, Israeli ambassador mull demining of liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel can provide support to Azerbaijan in demining the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The above issue was discussed during the visit of Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek to the Mine Action Agency.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the possibility of Israel's support for large-scale mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az