Mine blast on Turkey-Iran border leaves two Azerbaijanis injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani citizens were wounded in a mine explosion on the Turkish-Iranian border.

The Azerbaijani sappers –-Razi Aslanov, 35, and Ruslan Abishov, 38–- were injured during the demining operations in the foothills of the Little Agri Mountain near the Aralik region of Igdir province, APA reported citing DHA.



Razi Aslaniv suffered injuries to his hands and eyes while Ruslan Abishov hurt his leg.



The injured were taken to the Igdir State Hospital. They are in a stable condition.



Specialists from Turkey, Azerbaijan and Mozambique are involved in demining operations in that area.



The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is also carrying out a mine-clearance operation in that area.



News.Az

News.Az