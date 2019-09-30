Minimum amount of labor pension increases to AZN 200 in Azerbaijan from today

Minimum amount of labor pension increases to AZN 200 in Azerbaijan from today

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the law “On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Labor pensions", approved by President Ilham Aliyev, the minimum amount of labor

The amount of minimum pension was increased from AZN 116 (for some categories from AZN 80) to 160 on March 1, 2019 and that decision covered 233 thousand citizens.

Noted that the decision on the stand of the minimum amount of pension at AZN 200 from October 1 would cover 660 thousand pensioners.

News.Az

News.Az