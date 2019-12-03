Minister: Applying IT, innovations in management expanding in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The traditional Bakutel exhibition, which has become one of the most important ICT events in the region, plays the role of a platform that contributes to the development of advanced technological achievements and innovations, the establishment of business relations and exchange of experience, Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

He made the remarks at the opening of the International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition - Bakutel 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

Guluzade noted that in the World Bank's Doing Business 2019 report, Azerbaijan was included in the list of 10 most reforming states and declared the country that carried out the largest number of reforms.

"The application of information technology and innovation in management is expanding," the minister said.

According to the minister, structural reforms are adapted to the new goals of economic development, a new innovative ecosystem has been created in the country.

"In accordance with 'the Strategic Road Map for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies in Azerbaijan', the head of state approved the concept of the Government Cloud. This concept creates great opportunities for the introduction of cloud technologies in public administration and other areas of activity in Azerbaijan," the minister said.

The 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition - Bakutel 2019 started its work on Nov. 3 at the Baku Expo Center.

News.Az

News.Az