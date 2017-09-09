Minister: Armenian armed forces have to be withdrawn from Azerbaijan's occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Christine Muttonen, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

At the meeting the sides discussed the current status as well as ways on development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and highlighted the importance of enhancement of relations based on the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

The sides also exchanged views on the negotiation process towards the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. It was mentioned that the conflict constitutes a major threat to the regional peace and security.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the contribution and role of all international organizations including OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to the settlement of conflict based on the norms and principles of international law are highly appreciated.

Furthermore, he stressed that the fact of unacceptability and unsustainability of status-quo was recognized by OSCE MG co-chairs and international community at large. Adding that armed forces of Armenia have to be withdrawn from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan to achieve progress in the settlement of conflict, Minister stressed the inadmissibility of attempts aimed at altering the internationally recognized borders of states by use force.

Touching upon the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the sides underlined the interest in further promoting of cooperation in this field. Christine Muttonen highly appreciated the active role of Azerbaijani delegation at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. She also commended Azerbaijan’s role in promoting the values of multiculturalism.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of the relations between Azerbaijan and OSCE PA as well as the issues on the agenda of OSCE.

News.Az

