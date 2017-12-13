Minister: Armenian side was first to start to make comments contradictory to the spirit of ongoing talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az interviews Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

- Foreign Minister of Armenia claims that Azerbaijan allegedly did not join the statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Vienna meeting. How would you comment on this?

- It sounds very strange. As I, the Foreign Minister of Armenia tried to add some edits to the statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs but then he also refused to join the statement of the Co-Chairs. In fact, it was the Armenian side which first started to make comments contradictory to the spirit and essence of the ongoing talks and the proposals on the negotiation table after the Geneva meeting of Presidents in October this year.

As a result of Vienna meeting it was agreed to continue intense, concrete and substantive talks at the level of Foreign Ministers in mid-January next year. In one month we will see how seriously Armenia is engaged in the negotiations and then, it will be more clear which direction we are moving forward. The whole international community is very well aware that the armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as it is demanded by the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council.

News.Az

News.Az