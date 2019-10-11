Minister: Azerbaijan-Afghanistan trade turnover up by over 20%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing dynamically, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the opening of a trade exhibition promoting Afghan products, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Afghanistan - Azerbaijan trade turnover increased by 30 percent in 2018, and by 23 percent in the first eight months of 2019. Studies conducted in this direction indicate that the lion share of the turnover is accounted for Azerbaijani exports.

"Afghan companies, taking advantage of the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan, present their products here. This is the first exhibition in which Afghan products are presented in Azerbaijan," Mustafayev said.

The exhibition features more than 40 Afghan companies exhibiting textiles, food, building materials and other products.

Organized at the Baku Business Center, the exhibition will run until Oct. 14.

News.Az

