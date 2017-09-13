Minister: Azerbaijan can play a role of transport link between Vietnam and Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tran Quoc Vuong named Azerbaijan and Vietnam as traditionally friendly countries.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, met with Tran Quoc Vuong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a member of the Permanent Secretariat, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov recalled that his official visit to Vietnam coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral cooperation. He also noted that the 60th anniversary of the visit by former President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam H.E Mr. Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan will be celebrated in 2019. Tran Quoc Vuong pointed out that this visit, as well as the visit of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to Viet Nam in 1983 was an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Elmar Mammadyarov introduced Rauf Aliyev, Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan and the New Azerbaijan Party and added that the relations between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Viet Nam are developing successfully.

Furthermore, E. Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the productive meetings he held during the official visit and noted that broad discussions were held in terms of identifying the new areas of cooperation.

Touching upon economic cooperation, Minister Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan could play a role of transport link between Viet Nam and Europe and spoke about perspective opportunities of the North-South transport corridor.

Tran Quoc Vuong named Azerbaijan and Vietnam as traditionally friendly countries and on behalf of the Communist Party thanked Azerbaijan for its support to Viet Nam at various times. He also noted that there is a great potential for the development of existing cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between our countries in the fields of investment, energy, transport, education and other spheres.

News.Az

