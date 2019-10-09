Minister: Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade turnover up by over 11% in Jan.-Aug. 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

From January to August 2019, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by over 11 percent and exceeded $168 million, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 16th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that the planned opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan will significantly increase the export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan.

Speaking about new sources of export to Kazakhstan, the minister noted that products manufactured in Azerbaijan's Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park have already begun to be exported to Kazakhstan.

