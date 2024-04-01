Minister: Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic partnership continues to flourish through implementation of joint initiates

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity and successful economic partnership platform continue to flourish through the implementation of joint initiatives, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with representatives of Türkiye’s Koc Holding and Aksoy Holding.

“During the meeting with representatives of Türkiye’s "Koç Holding" and "Aksoy Holding" companies, we exchanged views on opportunities to execute investment projects in our country, as well as prospects for collaboration,” the minister said.

News.Az