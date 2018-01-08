Yandex metrika counter

Minister: Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions

  • Politics
  • Share
Minister: Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions

The troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at the meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message, AzVision reports.

The deputy defense ministers, commanders of the armed forces, chiefs of the main directorates, departments also attended the meeting.

The minister also set tasks for commanders and stressed that the combat and moral-psychological training of personnel must be improved.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      