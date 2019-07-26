Minister: Azerbaijan's being host country for EYOF Baku 2019 testifies to high appreciation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The idea of ​​holding the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) was put forward by former President of the European Olympic Committee Jacqu

“The festival is considered one of significant events in the field of sports,” he said. “The fact that Azerbaijan has been chosen to host EYOF Baku 2019 testifies to the high appreciation given to our country.”

“Azerbaijan has joined the main international documents in the field of sports,” Rahimov added.

"Great success has also been achieved in integrating Azerbaijani youth into the International Youth Movement,” he said. “The country’s youth organizations join the youth programs of the UN, UNESCO, CoE, EU and others, participate in joint projects and conduct systematic events with young people of the CIS and other countries. Some of these events are organized in Baku."

The minister reminded that on September 15, 2017, the state program "Azerbaijani youth in 2017-2021" was approved upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

“The State Program is aimed at further effective implementation of youth policy in the country,” Rahimov said.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

News.Az

