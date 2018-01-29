Minister: AZN 4.5bn used for projects in the regions

Minister: AZN 4.5bn used for projects in the regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 2004 Azerbaijan has used AZN 4.5bn for the projects of socioeconomic development of the regions.

In addition, AZN 368m was allocated to development of regions and cities by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev which played an important role in socioeconomic development of the regions.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference on results of the fourth year of the State Program of Socioeconomic Development of Azerbaijani regions for 2014-2018.

He said that the head of state set recommendations on reducing import:

"We need to intensify work in this direction. Issues within the framework of these meetings were studied thoroughly, we will use this information."

News.Az

News.Az