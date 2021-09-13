Minister Bayramov receives Turkey’s deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci on Monday, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Bayramov pointed out the extensive agenda of the existing and dynamically developing bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation on multilateral platforms.

Kaymakci, conveying greetings from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed satisfaction with the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

He highly appreciated Azerbaijan's assistance in extinguishing fires in Turkey, expressing his gratitude in this regard.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, and the Turkic Council.

