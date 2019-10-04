Minister: EU twinning project in Azerbaijan plays important role in development of employment legislation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The twinning project, which was successfully completed in Azerbaijan through the EU support, played a big role in the adoption of the law and strategy in the field of employment in the country, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks in Baku at the conference dedicated to the completion of a joint twinning project in the field of employment, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that more than 100,000 people enter the labor market in Azerbaijan annually.

“This means that it is necessary to solve the issues of employment at the time when there is steady demographic growth from year to year,” Babayev said. “To address these issues, it was important to adopt international experience to ensure sustainable dynamics in the field of social security.”

“In this regards, Azerbaijan passed a law regulating employment issues,” he said. “The employment strategy based on international experience and standards was developed.”

“Thus, the development of the population employment strategy was based on foreign practice,” Babayev said.

“The self-employment program is being expanded in Azerbaijan,” he added. “For example, it covered 6,000 families in 2018, and 10,000 families this year.”

"This program is aimed, inter alia, at the development of micro-business in Azerbaijan," Babayev said.

News.Az

