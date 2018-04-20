Minister: "Expenditures for Expo 2025 in Azerbaijan are estimated at EUR 765 mln"

"Specialists are involved, calculations are carried out to clarify and thoroughly study the financial issues related to hosting the World Expo 2025 in Azerbaijan."

APA reports that the Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said this at a press conference on the results of the visit of the appraisal mission of the International Exhibition Bureau to Baku on April 19.

According to him, if Baku is elected as a host, annual expenses of up to EUR 120 mln are expected: "In general, the total costs for the construction of the World Exhibition site in this area during this period are estimated at EUR 765 mln."

It should be noted that the appraisal mission of the International Bureau of Exhibitions is visiting Baku.

The final decision of the mission will be announced in November.

