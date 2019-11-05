Minister: Increase in payments to Azerbaijani population expected in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the work done for the ten months of this year, the salary fund has significantly increased in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020 in the parliament, Trend reports Nov. 5.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a state that pursues a socially oriented policy,” the minister reminded. “The social welfare of citizens is in the core of measures being implemented under the leadership of the head of state.”

Babayev added that an increase in payments to the population is expected in 2020.

“These payments are increasing almost every year,” the minister said. “Next year it is planned to further expand the self-employment program.”

