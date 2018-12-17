Minister: Iran–Azerbaijan relations based on 'mutual trust'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are based on mutual trust, said Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Mahmoud Alavi as he commented on results of his recent visit to Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

The minister noted that Iran and Azerbaijan cooperate in all fields. He underlined that the two countries` security services exchange information on the fight against international terrorism, organized crime and illegal drug trafficking.

Mahmoud Alavi highlighted the importance of the meetings held in Azerbaijan. The minister noted that as Iran and Azerbaijan are bound together by ties of history, religion and culture, the two countries should pay attention to security issues. “Some forces don`t welcome good relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. Some want to damage these relations and try to exploit it for their own purposes. But the relations between the two countries are based on mutual confidence,” the Iranian minister added.

News.Az

News.Az