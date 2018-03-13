Minister: Iran to lease private hospital in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will lease a private hospital in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the 12th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental economic commission held in Tehran.

‘Health cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran continues successfully. Azerbaijan intends to lease out one of private hospitals in Baku. I’m sure it will happen in a short run’, the minister said.

News.Az

News.Az