Minister: Issue of destruction of Azerbaijani historical monuments by Armenia always on agenda

The issue of destruction of historical monuments by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is always on the agenda, said Anar Karimov, First Deputy and Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Karimov made the remarks Friday at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Culture.

He added that these issues need to be raised at the international level.

“One could also think about the development of the Action Plan,” Karimov added.

News.Az