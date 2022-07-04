Azerbaijan`s relations with Georgia open great opportunities for expansion of economic cooperation - Minister
“Today marks 16 years since the establishment of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports
“Our relations, built on solid foundations of friendship and good neighborliness, open great opportunities for the expansion of our economic cooperation,” the minister tweeted.