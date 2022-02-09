Minister Jeyhun Bayramov meets Iraqi Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar Al-Khairullah, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Iraq and handed the deputy minister a letter addressed to his Iraqi counterpart.

The parties also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

