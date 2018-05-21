Minister: Jordan is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in tourism sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Mazhar Annab has expressed her country`s interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan as she met with Azerbaijan’s ambassador Rasim Rzayev.

Annab said the development of bilateral relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan has always been the focus of King II Abdulla’s attention, AzerTag reports. She emphasized the importance of facilitating the issue of visas, opening of direct flights between Baku and Amman in terms of improving the flow of tourists. The minister expressed her intention to visit Azerbaijan in order to get closely acquainted with tourism opportunities of the country.

Ambassador Rzayev hailed close friendship and cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the positive impact of personal friendly ties between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II.

Ambassador Rzayev provided information about Azerbaijan’s vast tourism opportunities and stressed the need for more efficient use of them by the two countries.

Rzayev said he hopes that the Jordanian minister’s visit to Azerbaijan will provide a great impetus for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism.

The ambassador highlighted the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, aggression and ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia, genocides committed against the people of Azerbaijan, occupation of 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory, which left more than one million refugees and IDPs. The ambassador commended Jordan for its fair and firm position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Chief Commissioner Falah Omoush, Director of The Ministers Office at Ministry of Tourism Hesham Al-abbadi, head of the Ministry's General Affairs Department Monzer Jemhavi and adviser of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Jordan Ilham Aliyev were also present at the meeting.

News.Az

