Minister: Karabakh conflict settlement to be Italy’s priority at OSCE

Italy, as part of its chairmanship in the OSCE in 2018, plans to attach maximum attention to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other conflicts in the region of the organization’s activities, said Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano in his interview with RIA Novosti agency.

These issues will become Italy's priorities during the OSCE chairmanship, noted the minister.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

