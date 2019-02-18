Minister: No legal obstacles to creation of private pension funds in Azerbaijan
There are no legal obstacles to the creation of private pension funds in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told Trend on Feb. 18.
“Every citizen may apply for the creation of a private pension fund system,” he said.
“The commercial aspects of the system must be examined and determined for its operation, in particular, profitability, which is directly related to the labor market and income,” Babayev said. “Today, this function is performed by life insurance companies that receive benefits for rendering this type of service. Life insurance services are the first step in creating private pension funds.”
“The activity of this model is connected with the development of the pension system and the labor market,” he said.
"The creation of private pension funds
News.Az