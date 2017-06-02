Minister: No restrictions on employment of sexual minorities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In Azerbaijan everyone enjoys equal rights."

In Azerbaijan there are no restrictions on the employment of sexual minorities, the country’s minister of labor and social protection, Salim Muslimov, said on Friday.



He made the remarks at a parliamentary seminar “Strengthening of the socio-economic rights in Azerbaijan through the prism of the European Social Charter”, which was co-organized by PACE’s Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development and the Department of the European Social Charter of Council of Europe in Baku on Friday, APA reported.



“None is asked about sexual orientation while being employed. Earlier, there were restrictions on women’s accession to the hard work due to maternity. Now these restrictions are also removed. In Azerbaijan everyone enjoys equal rights,” the minister said.



He said that in Azerbaijan women mostly choose medical and educational fields to work in.



The minister noted that 86 percent of medical workers and 73 percent of educational personnel are women.



“As education and health care fields are public sectors, wages are lower than in the private sector. Thus, women's average monthly salary is low. The legislation doesn’t determine salaries for a particular woman or man,” added Muslumov.

News.Az

News.Az